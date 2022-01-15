Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs. Wizards

It was all Anfernee Simons all the time for the Portland Trail Blazers as Simons led the Blazers to a win on the road (their third of the year) over the Washington Wizards, 115-110.

Simons spearheaded the attack with a monster first half - 26 points on 7 made 3’s. He finished with 31 points and 11 assists, forcing a conversation to take place... is Simons too good to allow the Blazers to tank?

Simons wasn’t alone on the night as Jusuf Nurkic (23 points, 14 rebounds), Robert Covington (15 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals) and Nassir Little (18 points) - found a way to make impacts up and down the roster.

The Blazers bounced back from a monster beating in Denver against the Nuggets to pick up a win in DC. That brings their record on the current road trip to 1-1 with the Orlando Magic (and the return of CJ McCollum) up next.

Join Brandon Sprague and Danny Marang on the Jacked Ramsays post game as they break it all down!

