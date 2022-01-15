Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs Wizards

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague for today’s matinee of the Portland Trail Blazers vs Washington Wizards pregame show. It’s game two of a six-game trip for the Blazers and reinforcements are on the way after Portland lost 140-108 to the Denver Nuggets in the first game of the trip. Anfernee Simons looks to rejoin the team today after attending to personal matters, while CJ McCollum is reportedly joining the team in Florida as the Blazers take on the Orlando Magic next.

With less than a month until the NBA trade deadline, rumors and intel abound. Both McCollum and Norman Powell have been linked to moves with the New Orleans Pelicans cited numerous times, while Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington have been linked to trades elsewhere.

The Blazers have arguably the biggest shift in their last six years on the immediate horizon and what happens THERE — not on the court this season — will likely impact the team significantly more. Jacked Ramsays will take a look at every angle, rumor, article, news and note as things heat up over the next week.

