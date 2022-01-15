Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers arrive in the nation’s capital to face the Washington Wizards. The Trail Blazers don’t have a great reputation as a road team this year with a 2-14 record. The Wizards are 12-7 in home games.

Saturday, January 15- 4:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports NW, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), CJ McCollum (out), Larry Nance Jr. (out), Norman Powell (out), Cody Zeller (out)

Wizards injuries: Bradley Beal (out), Davis Bertans (day-to-day)

SBN Affiliate: Bullets Forever

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!