One Trade Each Northwest Division Team Should Make With The Blazers

Over the next several weeks, the Portland Trail Blazers will be fielding calls and holding a lot of cards ahead of the league’s trade deadline.

The Blazers have seven expiring contracts ahead of this offseason, along with CJ McCollum, and could go in either direction as a buyer or a seller with Damian Lillard’s injury and the team sitting on the edge of the play-in tournament and lottery.

Here’s one trade each team in the Northwest Division could make with the Blazers:

Denver Nuggets

Nuggets receive: Tony Snell

Trail Blazers receive: Bol Bol, 2024 second-round pick

The Nuggets tried to pull off a similar trade a few days ago with the Detroit Pistons for Rodney McGruder, but it was called off.

Well, why not work it out with the Blazers?

Bol is a prospect that would get playing time if the Blazers opt to rebuild for the remainder of the season, and it will only cost Tony Snell, who might be a buyout option if the team doesn’t trade him before the deadline.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves receive: Cody Zeller

Trail Blazers receive: Naz Reid, 2022 second-round pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to make the playoffs and need to upgrade their frontcourt in order to do so. As of now, Naz Reid sits as Karl-Anthony Towns’ backup, and he’s been decent. But it can always be upgraded!

Zeller’s veteran experience could be of value to the Wolves, while the Blazers get Reid in return, a player who can slot right into Zeller’s position and get some run. He’s also on a cheap contract for next season that can easily be dealt in the offseason or at the following trade deadline.

As the GM, Cronin wants players who are going to provide flexibility, and Reid is someone that does that for this season and next, on and off the court.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder receive: Danny Green, 2024 second-round pick (from POR via ATL)

76ers receive: CJ McCollum, Nassir Little, Ty Jerome, 2024 first-round pick (from POR)

Trail Blazers receive: Ben Simmons

All Ben Simmons trades are tough fits, including this one. But hear me out.

Any trade OKC gets involved in is to benefit them beyond the season. They can soak up salary and will take the pick as a thank you letter. That makes them an intriguing option as a third team should the Blazers reignite talks with Philadelphia on Simmons.

With Nassir Little going to Philly alongside CJ McCollum, the Thunder grab Danny Green, only to waive him as he heads into the buyout market (probably the Los Angeles Lakers), and OKC can remove Ty Jerome from their crowded backcourt situation and give time to other young promising prospects like Theo Maledon and Tre Mann.

Utah Jazz

Jazz receive: Robert Covington

Trail Blazers receive: Joe Ingles, 2025 second-round pick

Jazz forward Joe Ingles has struggled mightily this season, and the team might look to shop their longtime three-point specialist. Ingles is set to hit free agency this offseason and is not shooting 45 percent from downtown like he was a year ago.

Keeping him on the floor is fine if he’s shooting threes, but when he isn’t, he’s a negative asset. That’s why injecting Robert Covington into his spot could give the Jazz bench unit more life.

While Covington has also struggled this season, he would be a defensive upgrade in the frontcourt and second unit. And perhaps a change of scenery would revive Covington’s season and give him value to a contender.

Ingles could slot in as the team’s sixth man and provide that outside shooting off the bench alongside Ben McLemore.

Rip City, what do you think of these trade ideas? Chime off in the comments section below and drum up your own trades!