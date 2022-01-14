Miami Heat Center Bam Adebayo Expected to Return Next Week

After missing six weeks of action, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is close to returning to the court.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the one-time All-Star is targeting his return for Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

After right thumb surgery six weeks ago, Miami Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo is targeting a return vs. the Toronto Raptors on Monday, sources tell ESPN. Adebayo – who averages 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds -- has been ramping up on the court this week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 14, 2022

Adebayo underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb on December 7. Before the surgery, Adebayo was averaging 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds in 18 games played on the season.

For the egregiously short-handed Portland Trail Blazers — who played without four starters in yesterday’s loss against the Denver Nuggets — Adebayo’s possible return means the road gets a little tougher. Portland is set to play in Miami on Wednesday. The matchup will also likely feature Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury since January 3. Butler is listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Despite the recent hit from the injury bug, Miami is putting together. a solid season. The Heat sit at second in the Eastern Conference standings with a 26-15 record.