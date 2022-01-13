Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Nuggets

Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague take a look at today’s breaking news: Damian Lillard’s surgery happened, CJ McCollum had a baby (with his wife), the Trail Blazer hired a new Assistant General Manager- Andrae Patterson, oh and the Blazers took on the Denver Nuggets in Denver to kick off a 6-game road trip, losing 140-108.

With the loss, the Blazers (10th) are now only 2 games ahead of 14th place Oklahoma City for a bottom 5 worst record in the league. With Lillard likely out for the season and the continued absences of multiple starters & contributors (McCollum, Norman Powell, Anfernee Simons, Larry Nance Jr.), this is what most of the remaining season will probably look like.

Hunting for good performances from Nassir Little and Simons - watching rookies Trendon Watford and Greg Brown III make mistakes - that’s the vision for the next few months and that’s not a bad thing. With the impending trade deadline less than a month away and then March Madness weeks after, there’s plenty to still be excited about and look forward to.

So hop in with the fellas and get involved!

