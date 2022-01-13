Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs Nuggets

Join host Danny Marang as he brings you all you need to know about tonight’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Denver Nuggets. It’s game one of a season long six game road trip for the Blazers and they’ll be about as short handed as they’ve been all season.

For Portland, their top four scorers will be out, accounting for over 75% of the teams nightly points. Damian Lillard (surgery), CJ McCollum (paternity leave), Norman Powell (health & safety) and Anfernee Simons (personal reasons) are all out for tonight’s game. Cody Zeller (knee) and Larry Nance Jr. (knee) are also out. This is perhaps taking the tank a bit further than intended — however, players will get worked into the fold once healthy again (and then most likely traded to reset for next season).

Breaking down the game doesn’t make a ton of sense heading into the action, but there’s a ton of news: Dame’s surgery, CJ’s fatherhood, trade rumors, Blazers hiring a new assistant GM — hop on in and discuss it all on the Jacked Ramsays pregame show!

