New Father McCollum Will Join Blazers On The Road

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum will re-join his teammates on the road after his wife Elise gave birth to the couple’s first child, reports Coach Chauncey Billups.

Chauncey Billups dropped the news: @CJMcCollum (or to be more specific, his wife Elise) had the baby and is expected to join the team on the road in their next few games. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) January 14, 2022

Blazer’s Edge would like to congratulate the McCollums on the arrival of their baby. The name, gender and date of birth were not mentioned.

On Monday, Billups announced McCollum would return to the team after the birth of the child after confirming he had fully recovered from his collapsed lung.

McCollum suffered the lung injury in a game against the Boston Celtics on December 4 with the injury reported to be fully healed before Christmas.

Over the past three weeks, McCollum has been working to get back into game shape while waiting for the child to arrive.

Before the injury, McCollum was averaging 20.6 points on 39 percent three-point shooting to go along with 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

The Blazers kick off a six-game road trip tonight against the Denver Nuggets.