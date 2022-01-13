Will Anfernee Simons Make Other Trail Blazers Guards Obsolete?

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back! Episode 63 of Dave and Dia is a hot one. Could Damian Lillard be out for the season? Dave Deckard and Dia Miller discuss the possibilities of life without Dame. The return of CJ McCollum is imminent, give or take a baby. Is there room, or is Anfernee Simons going to be the man for 2021-22? How about Jusuf Nurkic versus Tyler Herro? Did anybody really win that one? Nassir Little versus Kyrie Irving? Dave has feelings. Cody Zeller versus every kind of injury imaginable? It’s good to have him back anyway, and the dynamic duo cover all of that, plus losses against the Heat and Cavaliers, wins against the Kings and Nets, Dennis Smith Jr.’s new contract, NBA All-Star voting, and more!

You can download this episode or subscribe to the podcast here. Or just click play on the embed below!