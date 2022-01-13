Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers head out on the road to take on the Denver Nuggets. In previous road stints the Blazers have struggled, but they beat the Nuggets the last time these two team faced off.

Thursday, January 13- 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: TNT, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), CJ McCollum (out), Larry Nance Jr. (out), Norman Powell (out), Anfernee Simons (out), Cody Zeller (out)

Nuggets injuries: Jamal Murray (out), P. J. Dozier (out), Michael Porter Jr., Vlatko Cancar (out), Will Barton (probable), Marcus Howard (questionable)

SBN Affiliate: Denver Stiffs

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!