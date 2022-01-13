Cronin Hires Assistant GM Andrae Patterson

Portland Trail Blazers’ interim general manager Joe Cronin has hired an assistant general manager, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. According to Wojnarowski, Cronin has hired Andrae Patterson, who most recently worked as the senior director of basketball operations for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was promoted to that position from his original role as director of basketball administration, during which time he oversaw player development programs and scouting. He joined the Cavaliers front office in 2017.

Larry Nance Jr., who came to the Blazers in a trade from the Cavaliers, took to Twitter to respond to the hiring, stating that, “Andrae is one of the best people I’ve met in this league!! Thrilled to welcome him to Portland!”

Prior to his work with the Cavaliers, Patterson worked for the Utah Jazz in their front office as their personnel and player programs coordinator. Before working with the Jazz, Patterson was an assistant coach for the Idaho Stampede of the G League and for the University of Texas - Arlington. Patterson was a second-round pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 1998 NBA Draft, with whom he played 40 regular season games before heading overseas.