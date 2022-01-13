Trade Rumors: Portland In Pursuit of Myles Turner

With the approach of the NBA trade deadline, rumors are starting to turn into deals. In the case of the Portland Trail Blazers, one potential target is getting a lot of traction in the rumor mill: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Portland is a strong contender for Turner.

Portland and Indiana seemed to be natural trade partners, two small-market teams underperforming based on preseason expectations but with a current shared goal of contending for the postseason. The Blazers had been frequently mentioned by league sources as a strong Myles Turner destination, while Detroit’s Jerami Grant also emerged as a potential Portland target. But if Lillard is indefinitely sidelined, that would seem to further increase the likelihood of Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington heading elsewhere.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN suggested Portland has “serious interest in trading for a big” on Dirt and Sprague, alluding to Turner in his response.

.@WindhorstESPN pod coming soon - also will air on the show tomorrow morning at 6:30 am - he was great and hinted at Portland’s serious interest in trading for a big.



When asked about a potential Sabonis trade, his response “Right team, different player.” #RipCity — Dirt & Sprague (@DirtAndSprague) January 13, 2022

