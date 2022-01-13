Damian Lillard Undergoes Successful Surgery

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard underwent successful abdominal surgery this morning in Philadelphia.

The surgery was scheduled to repair a core injury that has given Lillard abdominal pain for years.

The team will re-evaluate Lillard in six weeks with a potential to return to the court this season. However, with the team currently sitting 10th in the West, Lillard might opt to sit out for the remainder of the season given that the team’s contending window is closing shut for this year.

Lillard has averaged 24 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 36.4 minutes per game this season.

Lillard has been pretty close to an ironman during the first 10 years of his career, never missing more than 10 games during a season.

With Lillard out, fourth-year guard Anfernee Simons will likely start at point guard for the remainder of the season. Simons is enjoying a career year, averaging 14.1 points with nearly three assists per game.