Jacked Ramsays Live: Reaction to Lillard’s Surgery

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague for an impromptu live show following the news from multiple sources and outlets that Damian Lillard has opted for surgery following two different recommendations from specialists on his ailing abdominal issues.

With the Blazers about to embark on a season long 6 game road trip, the decision for Lillard to undergo what will most likely end up as “season ending” surgery fits with a shift within the organization to soft reset this year - chasing a Top 5 lottery pick in a time they shouldn’t/wouldn’t normally have a shot. Much like the San Antonio Spurs with Tim Duncan or the Golden State Warriors with both Harrison Barnes AND James Wiseman - good teams that found themselves in a position to add talent via the lottery and enabling those teams to get right back into the fold.

What does this mean for the rest of the year? Tune into the live show and find out!

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube, Twitch, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Anywhere You Get Podcasts!