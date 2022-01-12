Are the Blazers Turning a Corner on Defense?

The Church of Roy podcast returned this week to discuss the Trail Blazers’ recent two-game winning streak. Hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald dive into a discussion that featured praise for Portland’s improved effort on the defensive end of the floor. From winning individual matchups to rotations that actually worked, there were plenty of positives discussed on this week’s show.

Outside of team-wide effort, Anfernee Simons’ breakout campaign took center stage. If Simons continues to trend in the right direction, how will the Blazers navigate their future guard rotation? With that in mind, Brian and Steve looked at the potential trade value inside Portland’s backcourt.

POSITIVE POD



Two in a row, baby! The fellas are back to discuss some encouraging signs from the Blazers. It’s a positive vibes pod, end of story.



In the back end of the show, Brian and Steve detail Robert Covington’s improved play at both ends of the floor. Steve believes that Covington has found his rhythm on offense due to his ability to play inside his comfort zone on the defensive end.

