This Day In Blazer History: Walton Stuffs the Stat Sheet

A walk down Memory Lane for long-time Blazers fans.

By Conor Bergin
Western Conference Finals - Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Former Portland Trail Blazers center Bill Walton is an NBA great and Portland legend for leading the team to its only NBA Championship in 1977.

In a trip down memory lane, statistical guru Justin Kubatko highlighted a performance from Walton 46 years ago today, in 1976, that showcased his legendary talent. In a 116-109 win against the Hawks, Walton stuffed the stat sheet with a career-high 36 points, 22 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks.

Oh, and he did it all while shooting 77.3% from the field.

In 51 games played during the 1975-76 season, Walton averaged 16.1 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.

Given Walton’s performance in the mid-70s, it does make one wonder what might have been if the Trail Blazers had better luck with big men, or what could be if Walton played in today’s league, where self-care and injury maintenance take a high priority. Regardless, Walton is a Blazer for the ages.

