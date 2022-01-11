This Day In Blazer History: Walton Stuffs the Stat Sheet

Former Portland Trail Blazers center Bill Walton is an NBA great and Portland legend for leading the team to its only NBA Championship in 1977.

In a trip down memory lane, statistical guru Justin Kubatko highlighted a performance from Walton 46 years ago today, in 1976, that showcased his legendary talent. In a 116-109 win against the Hawks, Walton stuffed the stat sheet with a career-high 36 points, 22 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks.

Oh, and he did it all while shooting 77.3% from the field.

On this day in 1976, the @trailblazers Bill Walton scored a career-high 36 points in a 116-109 win over the Hawks.



Walton also contributed 22 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks, shooting 17-22 (77.3%) from the field. pic.twitter.com/UmRA3tRDYo — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) January 11, 2022

In 51 games played during the 1975-76 season, Walton averaged 16.1 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.

Given Walton’s performance in the mid-70s, it does make one wonder what might have been if the Trail Blazers had better luck with big men, or what could be if Walton played in today’s league, where self-care and injury maintenance take a high priority. Regardless, Walton is a Blazer for the ages.