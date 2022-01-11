Blazer’s Edge Radio: The Kids Are Alright

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air live at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online at xray.fm. This week, the guys recap the team’s improbable back-to-back victories over the Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets, despite missing all but one of their regular starters due to injury and COVID protocols. In particular, they’ll discuss Anfernee Simons’ strong performance, as well as other young players taking advantage of additional floor time.

They’ll also hand out their mid-season NBA Awards, discuss the early All-Star voting returns, and what Klay Thompson’s return to the Golden State Warriors means for the rest of the league as the playoffs inch closer.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available here.