Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Nets

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take a look at Monday night’s Portland Trail Blazers win over the Brooklyn Nets. The Blazers won 114-108 on the backs of Anfernee Simons, Robert Covington, and Ben McLemore.

The baby Blazers got it done again - Simons set a new career high with 11 assists to go with 23 points and 6 rebounds, while Covington scored 21 points on 5-7 from distance. McLemore dropped 20 more on 5-8 from three point range. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving just couldn’t keep pace with a Blazers team that was active defensively and opportunistic from deep - while Simons kept the Nets off balance inside the 3-point line.

Have the Blazers found something without the help of Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Norman Powell? No - of course not. But, handing the keys over to Simons with Lillard out has allowed Simons to step into the bright lights on the big stage and he is SHINING!

Join in on the post game fun with Danny and Brandon and celebrate a rare W for the Blazers!

