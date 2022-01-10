Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs Nets

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Brooklyn Nets in a make-up game Monday night in Portland - with the Nets travelling cross country on a back-to-back because they didn’t have the required 8 active players back on December 23rd, so instead it’s a special one-off edition of “play that game!”

While the trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden were all slated to play - Harden has since been ruled out with a hyperextended knee. As Oregon is not as restrictive on vaccinations currently as the state of New York, Kyrie Irving will be allowed to play tonight even without being vaccinated.

For the Blazers, Damian Lillard, Norman Powell, CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr (4 of 5 starters for those keeping track at home) will be out for tonight’s game - so the Anfernee Simons Experience continues it’s raucous tour with opening acts Nassir Little and Jusuf Nurkic.

Hop on the pregame show with hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they give you all the news and notes heading into tonight’s game.

