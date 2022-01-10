 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Denver Nuggets’ Will Barton Enters Health and Safety Protocols

Barton, a former Blazers guard, could miss Thursday’s game between Portland and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.
Portland Trail Blazers v Denver Nuggets Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported today that Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton has entered the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols, putting his status in this week’s games up for question.

Barton, a member of the Portland Trail Blazers from 2012-15, could see an extended absence as the Nuggets prepare for four games over the next six days.

Prior to the announcement, Barton was in the middle of, statistically, another remarkable season. He had tied career-highs in points per game (15.1), started in all 34 of his appearances, and averaged 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 42-36-81 percentage splits.

The Denver Nuggets are preparing to utilize the NBA’s 10-day hardship exception, onboarding both veteran forward James Ennis and four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins. Ennis, according to Charania, will be expected to be available for Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Nuggets and Blazers prepare to play one another in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference First Round series on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 7:00 PT.

