Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers are back at home in the Moda Center tonight making up their missed game against the Brooklyn Nets. The game was originally due to take place last month on December 23, but due to Brooklyn having too many players in health and safety protocols, the game was postponed. The Trail Blazers are missing four crucial players tonight against a nearly healthy Nets team.

Monday, January 10 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: ROOT Sports, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), CJ McCollum (out), Larry Nance Jr. (out), Norman Powell (out)

Nets injuries: Joe Harris (out), LaMarcus Aldridge (out)

