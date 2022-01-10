Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Moda Center for the final game of a five game homestand. The Blazers are coming off a victory against the Sacramento Kings and are hoping to make it two wins in two days on the second night of a back to back. The Nets are also coming into this contest on the second night of a back to back after defeating the San Antonio Spurs.

Monday, January 10 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: ROOT Sports, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), CJ McCollum (out), Larry Nance Jr. (out), Norman Powell (out)

Nets injuries: Joe Harris (out), LaMarcus Aldridge (out)

What To Watch For

Young players. With four regular starters listed as out for this contest the Blazers’ young players will have to step up. Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little have done well in their increased role. Off the bench against the Kings, CJ Elleby and Trendon Watford combined for nine points and 11 rebounds in 30 minutes. All four young players will be asked to fill large roles against a star-studded Brooklyn team.

Three point shooting. The Blazers have shot above 40% from three in each of their last four games. The philosophy of the Blazers this season has been to outshoot their opponents, which is reflected in their seventh-most three-pointers made per game. If the Blazers hot shooting continues it will give them a massive advantage over the 28th ranked three-point shooting Nets.

Kyrie Irving. Irving looks to play just his second game of the season against the Blazers. Irving scored 22 points with four assists. His arrival once again completes the Brooklyn big three. The Blazers will be hard pressed to stop all three incredible offensive talents if the Nets are firing on all cylinders.

What Others Are Saying

Chris Milholen and Matthew Brooks of Nets Daily talk about the four Nets rookies in the win over the San Antonio Spurs, featuring Cam Thomas.

Thomas, who delivered the game-winner finished the win with 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the field and 0-of-3 from three-point range. The rookie grabbed six rebounds and recorded a steal as well. Patty Mills, who has been in a slump took a good step in the win. Although the veteran guard shot 5-of-15 from the field and 3-of-12 from three, he finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes. While Thomas and his game-winner highlighted the play of the Nets four rookies, there was plenty of opportunities seized by the group Sunday afternoon. All four played in the win and made statements in different ways. David Duke Jr., who started for the third straight game finished with six points, five assists, a rebound and a block in 17 minutes. Kessler Edwards recorded a string of defensive stops and tallied six points and three rebounds in 12 minutes. Day’Ron Sharpe added seven points, six rebounds and one steal in his 11 minutes of action.

Jordanna Clark of Nothin’ But Nets talks about Nets rookie David Duke Jr.’s contributions to the Nets when many players were in health and safety protocols.