CJ McCollum To Return After The Birth Of His Child

The Portland shooting guard is fit and ready to go, he’s just waiting for the birth of his first child.

By Adrian Bernecich
San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum has recovered from his collapsed lung and is fit and ready to play.

Coach Chauncey Billups says the only thing holding him back from a return to the court is the birth of the 30-year-old’s first child.

McCollum suffered the lung injury in a game against the Boston Celtics on December 4 with the injury reported to be fully healed before Christmas.

Over the past three weeks, McCollum has been working to get back into game shape while waiting for his wife Elise to give birth to the couple’s first child.

Before the injury, McCollum was averaging 20.6 points on 39 percent three-point shooting to go along with 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

McCollum is currently sidelined alongside fellow starters backcourt partner Damian Lillard (abdominal injury) as well as Norman Powell (health and safety protocols) and Larry Nance Jr. (knee inflammation).

