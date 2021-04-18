Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Charlotte Hornets on the road. Damian Lillard will be out for the second straight game. However, the Blazers were able to secure a win without the need for Lillard’s heroics in San Antonio, and the Hornets have dropped their last four games.

The following information is courtesy of our Game Day Preview team.

Sunday, April 18 - 4:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: NBCSNW, NBA League Pass or see games all season on fuboTV

Blazers injuries: Zach Collins (out), Damian Lillard (out)

Hornets injuries: LaMelo Ball (out), Gordon Hayward (out), PJ Washington (out), Malik Monk (out), Devonte’ Graham (questionable), Nate Darling (questionable)

We also want to remind you of our Game Day thread guidelines:

Don’t use gifs or videos in Game Day Threads because it slows down the comment section

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

That’s it! Have fun and Go Blazers!