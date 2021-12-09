Jacked Ramsays Live Show: State of the Trail Blazers

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague with special guest Erik Gundersen of the Associated Press as they take a look over the last week for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Now a week removed from Neil Olshey’s dismissal following a 5-week investigation, the ramifications of that move are coming to the fore: the Blazers are in desperate need of an overhaul. Interim GM Joe Cronin, Coach Chauncey Billups and new President Dewayne Hankins all spoke today at an impromptu press even addressing many concerns on the basketball, business, and human capital side.

Of course, there’s still the article by Adrian Wojnarowski that targeted Damian Lillard and got Lillard and some in his camp to characterize the article in a negative light. Letting some behind the curtain of what has been a messy ordeal following Olshey’s exit.

We still haven’t got to CJ McCollum being ruled out with a collapsed lung, Nassir Little having a scare from a leg cramp, Anfernee Simons out with a twisted ankle, and Lillard getting a Cortisone shot to try and relieve some pain in his abdomen.

Hop in with the fellas and try to take it all in. It’s going to be a bumpy ride the next few weeks.

