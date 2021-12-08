Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs. Warriors

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they get you ready for Wednesday night’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors.

We’ll hit on all of the latest developments. CJ McCollum has been sat down as he recovers from a collapsed lung and will be evaluated at a later time. What does his somewhat cryptic message to Jason Quick of The Athletic mean? And has McCollum already played his last game for the Portland Trail Blazers?

Everyone has something to say regarding Damian Lillard. Lillard has addressed it directly, saying he will not ask for a trade. What does that mean for his possible extension of $107 million? What about the idea of rebuilding around him now or having more input on the next general manager?

We’ll also take a look at tonight’s game between the Blazers and Golden State Warriors, plus the debut of the Jacked Ramsays Watch Party!

