Could the Trail Blazers Enter the Sabonis Sweepstakes?

With news circulating that the Indiana Pacers could be looking at a rebuild, many around the league are interested in potential landings spots for the likes of Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and Caris LeVert—should the trio be placed on the trading block, as expected. In the case of Sabonis, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus thinks the Portland Trail Blazers could potentially be in play, along with the likes of the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets.

Per Pincus,

If there’s a glaring omission, it’s the Portland Trail Blazers who are in serious flux with the recent firing of their top basketball executive Neil Olshey. The franchise needs a little time to get its business in order, but the opportunity to bring in the son of Blazers legend Arvydas Sabonis could hold significant appeal.

Nostalgia aside, the younger Sabonis brings plenty to the table. The two-time All-Star is averaging just shy of 18 points per game, along with 12 rebounds and four assists, and would provide an immediate upgrade over incumbent power forward Robert Covington.

Sabonis, 25, is in the second year of a four year contract. He is set to make $18.4 million next season and $19.4 million in the 2023-24 season, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent. His father, Arvydas, played in Portland from 1995-2001, and again in the 2002-03 season before returning to his native Lithuania.

