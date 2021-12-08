Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers are back on the road again, heading to San Fransisco to take on the first seeded team in the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors. The team has not been performing well on the road, and home games have also become a struggle as of late, so Steph Curry’s Warriors aren’t an easy match up for the struggling Blazers as they work their way through this time of transition. But stranger things have happened.

Wednesday, December 8 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: ESPN, ROOT Sports, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Anfernee Simons (questionable), Nassir Little (questionable), CJ McCollum (out), Ben McLemore (questionable), Cody Zeller (questionable)

Warriors injuries: Klay Thompson (out), James Wiseman (out), Andre Iguodala (questionable)

