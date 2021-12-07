Damian Lillard Reacts to Woj Contract Demand Story

For months there’s been ongoing speculation as to the future of Portland Trail Blazers’s star point guard, Damian Lillard. It seems to be a constant ebb and flow of rumors and articles citing “sources”, responded to with cryptic (and sometimes not so cryptic) replies from Lillard himself. The Blazers’ star has maintained that he wants to stay in Portland, and as the franchise has been met with one issue after another, Lillard has remained relatively unfazed.

Today Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN published an article claiming that Lillard is poised to demand a maximum contract extension, and that the choice to extend or release the franchise superstar made life challenging for departed Blazers executive Neil Olshey and will do so for whomever replaces the disgraced former GM.

Following the publication, Lillard responded on Instagram and Twitter.

“Gossip may revel the realities of its subject; it always reveals the bias of the gossiper” read a graphic, with Dame’s caption being simply, “#FUN”. Fans are speculating that it’s really a message on how Lillard truly feels about the franchise’s ex-general Manager, Neil Olshey, implying that the letters “F-U-N” May stand for something a little more direct- “[redacted] You, Neil.”

Shortly after the Instagram post, came a tweet, which was not cryptic at all, implying that Olshey had influenced the ESPN article in an attempt to slander Lillard. Lillard responded with his own affirmation, “Can’t say I’m surprised.”

Historically, Lillard hasn’t shied away from speaking directly to media about his plans and intentions. Stay tuned to see if the matter receives further attention.