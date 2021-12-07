Steph Curry Looks To Break Record Against Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers play the Golden State Warriors Wednesday, and viewers have one thing to look forward to, regardless of the outcome: Steph Curry hunting to beat Ray Allen’s all-time three-point record, reports Nick Friedell of ESPN. In order to pass Allen, Curry has to break teammate Klay Thompson’s record for most threes in a single game.

“What is it, 15?” Curry said of tying Allen’s mark. “That’s funny because I know what that means is Klay’s record and all that, too. So we will see. ... If you’ve seen the way I’ve played, especially recently, I’m not shy about shooting the ball, so the game will dictate what that looks like. I’m not coming out with that as the true goal of how I play, but crazier things have happened.”

Coach Steve Kerr is supportive of Curry’s attempt.

“I’m fully aware he’s 15 away,” Kerr said. “I’m guessing he’s going to shoot a lot against Portland on Wednesday. He’s Steph Curry — so anything’s possible.”

Good luck to Curry.