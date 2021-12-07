Blazer’s Edge Radio: Olshey Out, Struggles Continue

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air live at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online at xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the recent firing of team GM/President Neil Olshey. They’ll also recap a tough week on the court for the Blazers, who went just 1-3 on their homestand—only defeating the lowly Detroit Pistons despite a favorable schedule.

In addition, they’ll dissect Chauncey Billups’ recent post-game comments, what they’d like to see from the coach going forward, and renewed interest in a potential trade for the embittered Ben Simmons.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available here.