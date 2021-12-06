Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Clippers

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take a look at Monday night’s Trail Blazers vs Clippers game that saw Portland lose to Los Angeles 102-90, albeit in significantly less spectacular fashion than their previous three.

Without Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons or Nassir Little - the shorthanded Blazers relied on Norman Powell (29 points) and Jusuf Nurkic (31 points) to carry the offensive load. While they came up short, the product on the floor was so much better than it has been for the past few weeks, that it’s hard to fathom a game where they never really pushed ahead or in front of their opponent being such a massive improvement.

The vibes, while not an official scale, were definitively better with McCollum off the floor - and it appears the message of heart, hustle and give-a-damn at least resonated enough to manifest is cursory level commitments. Unfortunately, the system is still very broken but when things have been so awful recently, it’s nice to not ring the same bells following a loss.

Hop on the stream, get in the chat and get ready for a road rematch with Steph Curry and the Warriors Wednesday night.

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube, Twitch, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Anywhere You Get Podcasts!