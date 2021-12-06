Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs. Clippers

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they get you ready for Monday night’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Due to a schedule quirk, this is the 4th and final match up of the season between these teams -- all before Christmas Day. If Portland is looking to right the very awful wrongs of the past few games -- devastating losses to the Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs and the Boston Celtics -- while attempting to salvage the season, getting a win here and splitting the season series with the Clippers would be a great place to start.

Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons are out tonight for the Blazers; both expected to be looked at again in a few days, while Nassir Little has been upgraded to questionable, meaning there’s hope that a bit more heart and soul could be found on the floor.

Coach Billups decimated the team in the post-game press conference following the defeat to the Celtics, calling out shortages in effort, heart, give-a-damn and all manners of positive feelings and/or emotions. How will the team react in the face of the adversity?

Tune in and find out!

