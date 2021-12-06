Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers continue their home stand in Moda Center tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers. It’s Portland’s fourth and last matchup with the Clippers of the regular season, even though the team is only 24 games into their season. The Clippers are coming into town after quite a losing streak, but with all the injuries the Blazers are dealing with, the question is whether they’ll be able to get this win or not.

Monday, December 6 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: ROOT Sports, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Anfernee Simons (out), Nassir Little (questionable), CJ McCollum (probable)

Clippers injuries: Kawhi Leonard (out), Jason Preston (out), Nicolas Batum (doubtful)

