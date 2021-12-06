Jacked Ramsays Podcast: Who Will Make the Big Move for the Blazers?

It’s a Mail Bag Monday on the Jacked Ramsays podcast with hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague taking on as many of your questions as they can tackle in an hour.

Who is interim GM Joe Cronin and what will he be able to do for the Trail Blazers in the meantime? Could Cronin end up the full time GM?

How much power will Cronin have to make a move? Under Paul Allen, interim GM Chad Buchanan was instrumental in guiding the franchise towards Damian Lillard, so it’s not unheard of that big moves could be undertaken by Cronin.

If it’s not Cronin, who could it be? Brent Barry, Danny Ainge, Scott Perry and Marc Eversley all have been named as possible additions and their task at hand is no small won. Following an epic throttling at home by the Boston Celtics (which was preceded by another beat down by the San Antonio Spurs), it’s become clear to anyone and everyone that the Blazers need immediate change from the ground up. CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic need to be on the move in order for Portland to make real change and reshape the roster.

With only 10 days before December 15th and nearly all NBA deals becoming available for addition in trades, whoever is tasked with these moves will have a short time to get it done - what does that look like?

Should the Blazers make a move immediately? Is this season salvageable? What packages are out there for players not named Ben Simmons? That and more on this week’s Jacked Ramsays mail bag podcast!

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube, Twitch, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Anywhere You Get Podcasts!