Injury Report: CJ McCollum’s X-Rays Negative

The Portland Trail Blazers have been bit by the injury bug a lot recently.

But they received some good news in regards to CJ McCollum, who left Saturday night’s loss against the Boston Celtics with a rib injury.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, McCollum’s X-rays came back negative.

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum underwent X-Rays on his ribs and results came back negative, league sources tell @YahooSports. He suffered bruised ribs and will be re-evaluated tomorrow. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 5, 2021

The Blazers have listed McCollum as probable on their injury report ahead of Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The team could also see the return of Nassir Little, who has missed the last three games with an ankle sprain.

Unfortunately, the team will still be without both Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy) and Anfernee Simons (ankle sprain), though both players are expected to return very soon.

With the Blazers hobbling, wins can be hard to come by, but they need to try and scrape out a win or two while they are still in the thick of things in the Western Conference.