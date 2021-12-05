Chauncey Billups Speaks With Team Following Loss vs. Celtics

Following each of his first 23 games as a head coach in the NBA, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups did not address his team following the game, win or loss.

That changed Saturday following the team’s 145-117 loss to the Boston Celtics.

“For the first time all season I spoke tonight after the game,” Billups told reporters. “And it wasn’t emotional. Obviously, I’ll keep that between the team and I. I wasn’t emotional. I’m not a yeller. I was speaking with this tone, but just speaking real.”

That was one of a few colorful quotes the first-year head coach had about his team’s loss.

“I’ve never seen a team that needs its bench to inspire our starters,” Billups said. “That s**t is crazy to me. It’s supposed to be the other way around.”

The Blazers’ starting five managed just 80 points last night, while the Celtics’ starters scored 94 without All-Star Jaylen Brown and Al Horford, who were both out with injuries. Billups has every right to be disappointed in his team. Although the Blazers were playing without Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little, the team surrendered a franchise-worst 145 points, signaling a lack of effort from the team on the defensive end.

Billups is clearly growing frustrated with his team and it will be interesting to see how he is able to face the adversity he has in the first quarter of the season.