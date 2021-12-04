Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers Vs Celtics

Join host Danny Marang for the Jacked Ramsays post game, where he’ll take a look at Saturday night’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Boston Celtics that saw the Blazers fall 145-117. A record for points by the Celtics against the Blazers and the most that the Blazers have given up this year.

As has been the case with the Blazers on most nights, their opponent got what they want, when they wanted it and were met with very little resistance. The Celtics started off 12-13 from the field and were up 17 points in under 9 minutes of action.

The only positive was Jusuf Nurkic scoring at will against Enes Kanter Freedom... which, really only served to keep Portland from going down 30+ in the first frame. CJ McCollum tried to insert himself into the game at all the wrong times and all the wrong places, serving only to drive the Blazers further into the ground.

Thankfully, in the 2nd quarter the Celtics forgot how to basketball and allowed the Blazers to compete for just long enough to get you to accept keeping the channel on the game. However, as we should’ve known then.. it was a foolish errand.

Instead, you hung around (foolishly) and watched the home town team get absolutely punked on their home floor by a five-foot-eleven-inch kid from West Linn.

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube, Twitch, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Anywhere You Get Podcasts!