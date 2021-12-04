Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers Vs Celtics

Join host Danny Marang and special guest, John Karalis of the Boston Sports Journal and Locked on Celtics (and Locked on NBA) as they preview Saturday night’s match up between the 11-12 Portland Trail Blazers and the 12-11 Boston Celtics.

Tonight’s game will be missing some big names on the marquess - no Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons or Nassir Little for the Trail Blazers while the Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown and Al Horford. It appears no one really has a clean favorite as the lines are dancing back and forth between +1/-1 for both teams - seems fair to call the game as close to a coin toss pre-tip as you can.

We’ll talk with John about the Celtics falling short of expectations - how the transition to a new general manager in Brad Stevens and a new coach in Portland’s own Ime Udoka has or hasn’t worked here in the early going. As well as the early locker room meeting, Marcus Smart’s future and speculation surrounding Danny Ainge as a potential candidate to replace Neil Olshey in Portland.

Hop in, hang out and enjoy the first game of the post-Olshey era.

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube, Twitch, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Anywhere You Get Podcasts!