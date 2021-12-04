Neil Olshey Dismissed, Now What?

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague of the Jacked Ramsays podcast as they react to the new of Neil Olshey being dismissed by the Portland Trail Blazers Friday morning.

What led up to Olshey’s dismissal? Did something change in the 24 hours leading up to it as it was hinted that Olshey was surprised by the news?

Now that the Blazers have taken the first step towards change - what comes next? Who will lead the Blazers going forward? What will their goals be and how will they line up with Damian Lillard and his prime years? Which candidate really sticks out from the names that have been reported publicly - Danny Ainge, Scott Perry, Mark Eversley, Brent Barry and Tayshaun Prince?

Will trading CJ McCollum be a pre-requisite for the job? An interesting exercise of - if you were a candidate, what questions would you ask - and if you were the interviewer, what would you ask?

There’s a lot of questions and there’s nothing but time as Danny & Brandon celebrate a new hope on the horizon and a chance at real change. Hop in, hang out and enjoy the ride!

