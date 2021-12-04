Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers are home in the Moda Center again tonight taking on the Boston Celtics. It’s been a wild few days for the team, with Damian Lillard and Nassir Little injured, the Blazers’ second of only two losses at home, Anfernee Simons getting injured in the first half of that game, and then the firing of Neil Olshey. With all of these ups and downs, and with three key players on the injured list, will the Trail Blazers be able to pull off another win at home?

Saturday, December 4 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: ROOT Sports

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Nassir Little (out), Anfernee Simons (out)

Celtics injuries: Jaylen Brown (out), Al Horford (out), Romeo Langford (questionable)

SBN Affiliate: Celtics Blog

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!