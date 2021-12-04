Multiple Charlotte Hornets Players Enter COVID Protocols

The Charlotte Hornets have been hit hard by the COVID-19 virus, with several key players entering NBA health and safety protocols this morning. The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski unfolded the widening effect on the franchise as the extent became clear.

From Charania:

Charlotte Hornets guards LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier have both entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and are expected to miss several games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

From Wojnarowski:

After Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier entered into health and safety protocols, there’s concern of more possible positive Covid tests on the Hornets, sources tell ESPN. Team sent players and staff home from practice facility. Now team announced Mason Plumlee and Jalen McDaniels have entered into protocols, team says.

The list includes three starters, four of the top nine rotation players, for the 13-11 Hornets.

Charlotte is scheduled to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, December 17th at the Moda Center.