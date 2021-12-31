Jacked Ramsays Postgame: Blazers vs Lakers

Oh no, they suck again! Yes, it’s reached meme-able times here as the Portland Trail Blazers get absolutely thrashed by the Los Angeles Lakers, 139-106 falling to 13-22 and the 4th worst record in the league.

It’s no longer panic time. The water is filling the boat. it’s not a leak, it’s a hole the size of a buffalo in the side of the ship. It’s going down. Now, it’s a matter of how fast and who makes it. The salvage service will be called once the ship hits the bottom. Everyone needs to stop bailing now and let what’s going to happen - happen. Get what you can, slap on the life vest and hop on the slide and into the lifeboats.

Things are going to get worse before they get better and Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague are here to hold your hands, fire up a flare and show you just how the MRE food heater works while you wait for that rescue chopper.

Hold onto your butts, it’s going to be a cold night. Come closer with the Jacked Ramsays crew and huddle for comfort and warmth.

