Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs Lakers

It’s a New Year’s Eve match up between Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers against Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers!

It’s a tag line that sounds great but both franchise are mired in slumps, struggling to figure out their identities and in need a massive roster overhauls. A win or a loss won’t really help or hurt either franchise as they seem stuck in basketball purgatory, doomed to fall back into bad habits and poor roster construction - however, don’t tell either leader that it doesn’t matter as both Lillard and James are both putting up exceptional individual efforts over the last 10 days.

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they get you ready for tonight’s game with a wrap up of the 2021 calendar year and a look forward to the next 22 games heading into the All Star Break.

