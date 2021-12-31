Blazers Add Rodney Billups to Coaching Staff

The Portland Trail Blazers are adding to their coaching staff, and it’s a familiar face for head coach Chauncey Billups.

The team announced Friday that Billups’ brother Rodney would be joining him on the sidelines as an assistant coach.

Billups spent the past five seasons as the head coach at his alma mater Denver University in the Summit League. During his tenure, Billups struggled, going 48-94. Before taking the job at Denver, he spent four seasons as an assistant at Colorado, Chauncey’s alma mater.

Now, the Billups brothers are working together for the first time in Portland. It’s Rodney’s first stint as an NBA coach and he comes to Portland in a time of need with the team sitting at 13-21 through the first 34 games.

Hopefully the addition of the younger Billups can help inject some new perspectives and angles that could help direct the ship in a new direction.