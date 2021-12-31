Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Day Thread

With several players out due to injury and COVID-19 protocols, the Portland Trail Blazers face a Los Angeles Lakers squad dealing with their own issues and looking to stop a losing streak at home.

Friday, December 31 - 7:30 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: ROOT Sports, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: CJ McCollum (out), Cody Zeller (out), Jusuf Nurkic (out), Robert Covington (out), Anfernee Simons (out), Trendon Watford (out), Keljin Blevins (out), Brandon Williams (out)

Lakers injuries: Anthony Davis (out), Kendrick Nunn (out), Rajon Rondo (out), Trevor Ariza (questionable), Avery Bradley (questionable), LeBron James (probable)

SBN Affiliate: Silver Screen and Roll

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!