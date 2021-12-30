Smith Jr. And McLemore Out Of COVID Protocols

While two more Portland Trail Blazers were plunged into COVID restrictions earlier today, two others are thankfully re-emerging from health and safety protocols.

Dennis Smith Jr. and Ben McLemore are set to join the team after being placed in health and safety protocols late last week, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The pair are listed as probable for tomorrow night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Trail Blazers’ Dennis Smith Jr. and Ben McLemore are exiting protocols to rejoin the team, sources said. Portland reached nine players in health and safety, but is beginning to have players clear. https://t.co/PksnFv6XxN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 31, 2021

Anfernee Simons and 10-day contract player Brandon Williams have joined five other Blazers — Jusuf Nurkic, Robert Covington, Cody Zeller, Keljin Blevins and Trendon Watford — who remain away from the team.

Guard CJ McCollum is also unavailable tomorrow night as he continues to recover from a right lung pneumothorax.

With the return of Smith Jr. and McLemore the Blazers have 12 healthy bodies, including three 10-day contract players, to take on the Lakers.

They include Damian Lillard, Norman Powell, Nassir Little, Tony Snell, Larry Nance Jr., Smith Jr., McLemore, Greg Brown III, CJ Elleby, Reggie Perry, Cameron McGriff and Jarron Cumberland.