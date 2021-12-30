Anfernee Simons In Protocols

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons will join several other teammates in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, reports Shams Charania of the Athletic. Charania says that Brandon Williams, one of the replacement players called up from the G League, is also in health and safety protocols.

Beyond Simons and Williams, there are seven players for the Blazers currently in protocols: Jusuf Nurkic, Cody Zeller, Robert Covington, Ben McLemore, Keljin Blevins, Dennis Smith Jr., and Trendon Watford. Head coach Chauncey Billups is also out.

Prior to joining the Blazers on a 10-day hardship agreement, Williams played for the G League’s Westchester Knicks. He saw five minutes of action in the loss to the Utah Jazz.

Simons, meanwhile, has been averaging 11.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists off the bench over the 2021-22 season with the Blazers. In 29 minutes against the Jazz, he managed seven points, five rebounds, and five assists.

