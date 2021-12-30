The Trail Blazers and COVID Christmas Highlight Dave and Dia

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back on the air! In the 60th episode of Dave and Dia, Dave Deckard and Dia Miller have a long chat about moderating expectations after reaching a complete dead end trying to figure out what the franchise can do right now besides sign as many G-League players as necessary, show up for every game, enjoy Nassir Little, and hope for better days. They identify Joe Cronin as the single, remaining forward-mover, then buckle up to see what the trade deadline and summer will bring. They also discuss the wave of COVID sweeping the league, changing attitudes about same, and what the new reality might look like. Also Dia is aghast at the number of Christmas movies Dave has never seen, despite being a huge fan of Christmas in general. It’s like they invert their food preference dialogue: Dave and family watch the same six things over and over, while Dia is out here streaming experimental Christmas flicks and testing for soundness. Has the world gone crazy? Find out with Dave and Dia!

