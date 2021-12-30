Goldsberry: “Stotts Wasn’t The Problem”

As part of “10 free takes” on Twitter, Kirk Goldsberry of ESPN offered this hot one: “[Terry] Stotts wasn’t the problem in POR.” After 34 games under the tenure of current head coach Chauncey Billups, the Portland Trail Blazers possess a 13-21 record, and they have only managed to win two games on the road.

Goldsberry also shared his usual efficiency landscape graphic, which places the Blazers firmly in the “Quadrant of Woe” due to their overall poor performance over the last 15 games, including abysmal offense and equally bad defense.

The Efficiency Landscape. What Jumps Out? pic.twitter.com/MCe3JsoqYp — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) December 30, 2021

The Blazers’ current performance certainly gives a degree of credence to Goldsberry’s assertion that Stotts was not the issue after the Blazers bounced out of the playoffs last season. Roster construction has long been a part of the conversation, and following the dismissal of Neil Olshey as president of basketball operations, that has become frequently pegged as the culprit for the team’s present difficulties. What remains to be seen is whether or not interim GM Joe Cronin will make any moves to address the weaknesses in the existing roster.